Ravens Announce Another Crushing Blow On Sunday Morning

The Baltimore Ravens are a depleted bunch heading into today’s game against the Green Bay Packers, particularly in the secondary.

This morning, Baltimore added another cornerback, Jimmy Smith, to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins cornerback Chris Westry and safety Chuck Clark, who were put on the list this weekend.

The Ravens are also without cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott, who are out with injuries.

We are placing CB Jimmy Smith on COVID-19/Reserve and activating DB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021

As a result, the Ravens’ starting cornerbacks today are likely to be rarely-used Kevon Seymour and Anthony Averett, who has surrendered the fourth-most yards in the NFL this season.

Not the situation you want to be in when you’re about to go up against Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and company. On offense, Baltimore won’t have wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and quarterback Lamar Jackson still seems unlikely to play due to a bone bruise on his ankle.

The decimated state of the roster can be seen below.

This is how short-handed the Ravens are today against the Packers 🏈17 players on IR (including 7 starters)

🏈5 players on the COVID list (including 3 starters)

🏈13 players on the injury report (with Lamar Jackson unlikely to play) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 19, 2021

The Ravens and Packers are slated to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET today.