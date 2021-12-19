The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ravens Announce Another Crushing Blow On Sunday Morning

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are a depleted bunch heading into today’s game against the Green Bay Packers, particularly in the secondary.

This morning, Baltimore added another cornerback, Jimmy Smith, to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins cornerback Chris Westry and safety Chuck Clark, who were put on the list this weekend.

The Ravens are also without cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott, who are out with injuries.

As a result, the Ravens’ starting cornerbacks today are likely to be rarely-used Kevon Seymour and Anthony Averett, who has surrendered the fourth-most yards in the NFL this season.

Not the situation you want to be in when you’re about to go up against Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and company. On offense, Baltimore won’t have wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and quarterback Lamar Jackson still seems unlikely to play due to a bone bruise on his ankle.

The decimated state of the roster can be seen below.

The Ravens and Packers are slated to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET today.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.