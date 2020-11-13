Chicago head coach Matt Nagy won’t be calling plays for the Bears offense on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, the third-year Bears coach announced he was relinquishing that responsibility to first-year Chicago offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. NFL insider Field Yates reported the decision on Twitter.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy says he will give up play calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2020

Nagy’s decisions wasn’t without reservations, but he says he believes it’s the right thing to do for his team’s success.

“It’s not easy. It’s one of my favorite parts of coaching. I love it. I love it” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We need to do what’s best for us, not what’s best for Matt Nagy. [The move] allows me to really look at all three phases from the head coaching position.”

After a solid start to the season, the Bears have dropped their last three games in a row. In those games, the Chicago offense has struggled, scoring an average of just more than 16 points per game. According to Football Outsiders, the Bears have the fifth worst overall offense in the league this year.

When asked how close he felt Chicago’s offense was to clicking, Lazor had some bleak comments.

“The feel — right, how do I feel? — is not very good,” Lazor said. “But the reality is probably a lot better. I say that because I think many of us — maybe all of us — are at a very frustrated point right now.

“How does it feel? Not very satisfying when you put so much work into it and it doesn’t produce like you’d like it to.”

As the offensive coordinator for the Bengals from 2016-2018, Lazor and the Cincinatti offense struggled every year. In his three years with the team, the Lazor-led offense only scored more than 30 points in three games.

This is the second major change the Bears have undergone this season — the first being Nagy’s decision to bench third-year QB Mitch Trubisky for Nick Foles.

Hopefully for Bears fans, this major shift yields some more positive results.