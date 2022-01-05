Bengals Make Roster Decision On RB Joe Mixon For Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will not be available for this weekend’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mixon tested positive this morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As a result, he’s officially out for the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

After being hampered by injuries for much of is first four seasons, Mixon has been relatively healthy throughout 2021. This will be the first game he’s missed all year.

The former Oklahoma star has rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games this season, both career-highs. He’s also added three touchdowns as a receiver.

Bengals’ Pro-Bowl RB Joe Mixon tested positive today for COVID-19 and will be out Sunday vs. the Browns, per league sources. One day earlier, the Bengals placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins, G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

The Bengals already wrapped up the AFC North with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, so they can afford to have Mixon out of action this week. It’s obviously better he misses time now than in the playoffs; the same can be said for the other Cincinnati players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bengals and Browns will kick off at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.