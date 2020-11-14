Big Noon Kickoff Announces Special Location For Next Week’s Show

Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff show will be road tripping next weekend as they head to Columbus to cover No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Indiana.

Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer and the rest of the crew will travel to Ohio Stadium for the biggest conference matchup of the season so far.

The two top-10 teams are both undefeated — Ohio State at 3-0 and Indiana 4-0. The Buckeyes are a game behind after their scheduled Saturday game against Maryland was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak that hit the Terps earlier this week. The Hoosiers continued their unbeaten streak earlier today as they dominated Michigan State in a 24-0 victory.

Even with only three games under their belts, Ohio State has solidified themselves as a top-four team. So far, the Buckeyes offense has looked virtually unstoppable. This could be a product of playing weaker competition though. In games vs. Nebraska (1-2), Penn State (0-4) and Rutgers (1-2), OSU has outscored their opponents by 70 total points.

Road Trip! 🚗#BigNoonKickoff is hitting the road for next weekend's top-10 showdown between @IndianaFootball and @OhioStateFB. See you at The Shoe! pic.twitter.com/HaAyUMKepO — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 14, 2020

Indiana will be the Buckeyes’ first real test of the season.

The Hoosiers continued their unbeaten streak earlier today as they dominated Michigan State in a 24-0 victory.

After an incredibly exciting OT win over Penn State in the opening game of the season, Indiana hasn’t looked back since. Their offense has been prolific scoring 35+ points in the first three games. Today it was the Hoosier defenses’ turn to show their stuff as they shutout the Spartans.

Big Noon Kickoff will air at 10 a.m. E.T. and the game will begin at noon.