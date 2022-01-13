Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Mac Jones Very Clear

Mac Jones has separated himself as the most accomplished rookie quarterback from this year’s class. With a 10-7 record as a starter and a clear command of the New England offense, the offensive rookie of the year candidate has his team primed for a playoff appearance this weekend.

On Thursday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it very clear how he feels about his decision to select the young QB with the franchise’s No. 15 overall pick.

“I like that he’s consistent…that he’s put a lot of effort into football. I like the way that he provides leadership to his unit and the team, his unselfish attitude, and work ethic to help the team. I don’t know how anybody could not like that. I think we all do,” Belichick said, per Pats insider Mike Reiss.

Mac Jones isn’t exactly known for his ability to make big-time, explosive plays — but his consistency and accuracy fits perfectly within Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ scheme. Through 17 games this year, the rookie signal caller has logged 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on a 67.6% completion percentage (8th in the league).

On Saturday night, Jones will set out in his first ever NFL playoff game. Traveling to a hostile environment in Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, the 23-year-old quarterback will look to lead his team past the Wild Card round.

In the Patriots’ first matchup against the Bills this season, Jones relied heavily on the run game — logging just 19 yards on three pass attempts in the 14-10 win. In Week 16, Josh Allen and the his squad outplayed New England as Jones threw multiple interceptions in a 33-21 loss.

Saturday’s game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.