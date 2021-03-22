Bill Belichick Reacts To Patrick Chung’s Retirement Decision

Longtime Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung hung up his cleats last week, sparking a heartfelt reaction from New England head coach Bill Belichick.

Chung spent the majority of his NFL career with the Patriots. He was a foundational defensive player for the Pats over the years and a three-year Super Bowl champion.

“I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone,” Chung wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats,” Chung wrote on Instagram. “Bill, Mr. Kraft (mean mug), thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill, for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.”

Belichick released a statement to address Chung’s retirement. He called the now retired Chung one of the “pillars of our program.”

“Patrick Chung is a special person and player, one of the pillars of our program and truly in the upper echelon of the many greats I have had the privilege to coach,” Belichick said. “It all stems from his passion or the game and tone-setting, team-first attitude. … I applaud him for a remarkable career and am grateful for all he did for me and our organization.”

Take a look at Belichick’s full statement, in addition to Robert Kraft’s thoughts on Chung’s retirement, below.

A three-time Super Bowl Champion & the only player in NFL history to appear in the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons. Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on @PatrickChung23: https://t.co/CmipYHaIzQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 22, 2021

The New England Patriots have undergone mass turnover over the years, losing many foundational players.

This upcoming season will be Bill Belichick’s toughest coaching task yet. We’ll see if he can lead the Patriots back to the postseason.