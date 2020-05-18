Bob Costas Names Greatest Team Sport Athlete He’s Ever Seen

Bob Costas is a common character in “The Last Dance,” appearing frequently as NBC’s lead play-by-play man for NBA games in the 1990s. In that role, he got to see Michael Jordan’s exploits up close and personal.

Over several decades in sports television, Costas has covered all of the greats. Where would he rank Jordan on his list of greatest team sports athletes that he’s seen? Right at the top.

In appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” today, Costas was asked where he would slot Jordan. Having had plenty of time to think it over, Costas said MJ is No. 1.

“I know you can make a good case for others. You can make just as good a case, or slightly better, for Michael Jordan,” Costas said. “So if forced to choose among team sports athletes I’ve seen–taking into account all the aspects of it, championships won, individual honors, presence, impact on the game. If I was forced to pick, I would pick Michael Jordan. But I have respect for the other names that make their way into the argument.”

Bob Costas told us where Michael Jordan ranks for him on the athlete GOAT debate:@NBCSports pic.twitter.com/0uvayKwDuI — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 18, 2020

Costas goes on to mention a few other worthy candidates, like Wayne Gretzky, Willie Mays and Jim Brown. He also cited Tiger Woods, though Tiger obviously wasn’t a team sport athlete.

“I’m not slighting anybody else. I’m just saying that it isn’t just the popularity and the attention and the marketing that make Michael Jordan at the peak of that argument or at least tied for first,” Costas said. “It’s his actual qualities and accomplishments as an athlete, even if it happened in a vacuum.”

Where would you rank Jordan all-time for individual athletes in team sports?