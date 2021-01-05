Brian Flores Was Asked About Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Future In Miami

Now that Tua Tagovailoa has officially been named the Dolphins starter for 2021, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s future with the team is more uncertain than ever.

As he enters unrestricted free agency in 2021, Fitzpatrick and Miami will have to come to a decision about what the future holds.

Brian Flores responded to questions about his backup on Tuesday afternoon. The second-year Miami head coach said he needs to fully assess the team before making any comments about Fitzpatrick or other looming free agents, per ESPN Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe.

Brian Flores says he needs to take a full evaluation of team before answering whether he wants Ryan Fitzpatrick or any of their pending FAs to return. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2021

Fitzpatrick signed a two-year, $11 million contract, including $7 million guaranteed, back in 2019. The former Harvard quarterback boasted a base salary of $8 million in 2020 alone.

After starting and playing through the first six weeks, Fitzpatrick was benched to make way for rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. With an up-and-down start to young quarterback’s career, Fitzpatrick has been called in on multiple occasions to relieve Tagovailoa.

With an unproven, second-year QB, Brian Flores and the Dolphins could certainly benefit from having a solid backup option moving forward.

Through his long 16-year NFL career, Ryan Fitzpatrick has solidified himself as one of the best and most-experienced backups in the league.

Fitzpatrick is the definition of an NFL journeyman, playing for eight different franchises throughout his career. But, the legend of “Fitzmagic” was born back in 2018 as a backup for Tampa Bay.

With Jameis Winston was suspended for the first three games of the season, it was Fitzpatrick’s time to shine. Through his first two games as a starter for the Bucs, the veteran threw for a whopping nine touchdowns and 819 yards en route to two solid wins.

This performance was likely what landed Fitzpatrick his contract and starting role with the Dolphins in 2019.

Even if the Dolphins don’t re-sign him, some NFL team will surely pick up the talented backup.