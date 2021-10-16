Back before she was an Instagram model with a ridiculous 4.5 million followers, Brittany Renner played soccer at Jackson State University. She’s back on campus and appears pretty fired up.

Renner met with a number of Jackson State football players this week and also had a chat with head coach Deion Sanders ahead of the team’s Saturday homecoming game against Alabama State.

Renner was actually a legit soccer player. She was the SWAC Freshman of the Year in 2010 and was All-SWAC Second Team, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Renner, who likes to stir the pot at times, had a rather provocative message for her Twitter followers upon her arrival back at her alma mater. Check it out:

Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons 😋 pic.twitter.com/L60kyEnwpN — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) October 16, 2021

No, Renner probably won’t be patrolling campus looking for undergrads to party with, but it’s still a pretty funny message. Maybe if the team knocks off Alabama State she’ll be part of the team’s celebration in the locker room.

Jackson State, so far this year, is 4-1 and more importantly 2-0 in its conference. This is a big game for the squad as they attempt to win the league.

Hopefully Renner enjoys her time on campus. She’ll probably be treated like a celebrity the entire time she’s there.