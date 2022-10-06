Brittney Griner's Wife Reveals What She Told Her From Prison

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, said Brittney is at her "absolute weakest moment" nearly eight months into her Russian detention.

In an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Cherelle said Brittney is "very afraid of being left and forgotten in Russia."

She said they have spoken twice on the phone since Russian officials detained Brittney for cannabis possession at an airport in February. While the first talk left her hopeful they "could survive this," Cherelle described the second conversation as "the most disturbing phone call I've ever experienced."

"She's saying things to me like, 'My life just don't even matter no more,'" Cherelle said. "You know, 'I feel like my life just doesn't matter. Like, y'all don't see me? Y'all don't see the need to get me back home? Am I just nothing?'"

Cherelle said she could tell her wife wasn't OK, and her level of suffering was "at the max the day."

"I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one."

Brittney was sentenced to nine years in prison in August and has an appeal hearing scheduled for Oct. 25. Cherelle fears that Russia could move her to a labor camp after her appeal is denied.

King reported that the United States has presented an offer for a prisoner swap to bring home Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018.