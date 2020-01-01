The Spun

ESPN Insider Makes Prediction For Browns Coaching Search

Cleveland Browns celebrate a play.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Joe Schobert #53 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by his teammates after making an interception during the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 21-7. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

After what was supposed to be a breakout season, the Cleveland Browns are once again a total fiasco. The franchise fired Freddie Kitchens after the season-ending loss to the NFL’s worst team, the Cincinnati Bengals. A few days later, the Browns and general manager John Dorsey parted ways.

That puts the team in the unenviable position of having to fill both positions, and very possibly having a general manager who didn’t hire his head coach. That often ends up being a poor situation, especially with the Browns as quick trigger as they are with both coaches and front office personnel.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to be a leading candidate for the position. The Browns have also reached out to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington has a new name for the job, and has gone so far as to predict that he’ll land it.

He’s going with Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. He also predicts Andrew Berry, the Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations, will be the new general manager.

Stefanski has basically been a Vikings lifer. He joined the franchise as “assistant to the head coach” in 2005, and worked his way up through the ranks, coaching tight ends, running backs, and quarterbacks before taking over as the full-time offensive coordinator this year.

The Vikings offense has been pretty impressive at times this year, and has a similar assemblage of weapons as the Browns are supposed to, at least on paper. It would definitely be an interesting move.

