Browns GM Sums Up Team’s Mindset With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has received plenty of hate in his young career.

In his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick combined for 35 interceptions and a disappointing 12-17 record. In 2020, Mayfield finally had his breakout year — leading the team to its first playoff game in 18 years behind 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

On Wednesday afternoon, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his quarterback for his commitment to the franchise through thick and thin.

“He’s endured an enormous amount of adversity in his young career just quite honestly with the changes that he’s gone through with the coaching staffs, front offices, offensive systems, and he’s risen above it all,” Berry said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: "He’s endured an enormous amount of adversity in his young career just quite honestly with the changes that he’s gone through with the coaching staffs, front offices, offensive systems, and he’s risen above it all."#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 3, 2021

During his three years with the Browns, Mayfield has played under four different head coaches. After multiple failed coaching tenures, it seems the team has finally found a long-term option. In his first year as head coach, Kevin Stefanski led the team to an 11-5 record and earned 2020 AP NFL Coach of the Year honors.

Mayfield has also now played under two GMs. Before Berry took over in 2020, John Dorsey held general manager responsibilities from 2017-19.

The Browns will look to continue this year’s success into the 2021 season.