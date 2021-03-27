The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high coming off their 2021 Super Bowl victory. While the weeks following their championship win were full of fun and celebration, it seems the team is already getting locked in for the upcoming 2021 season.

Spending five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2007-11, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians knows what it’s like to try to duplicate a Super Bowl victory. After winning the title in 2009, the Steelers fell to the the Green Bay Packers during their second attempt in 2011.

Arians clearly doesn’t want that to happen again.

During an appearance with the Loose Cannons Podcast on Youtube Friday, the third-year Bucs head coach shared his mindset heading into next season.

“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of them,” Arians said. “We’re going back to basics and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”

With a large portion of the Super Bowl winning team (Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Ndamukong Suh, Chris Godwin, etc.) returning this season, the Buccaneers should be primed to take on the year as title contenders yet again.

The playoff experience and returning talent is obviously there, but Arians won’t be taking that for granted during training camp.

The Bucs will head into the 2021 season looking to become the first team to notch back-to-back Super Bowl victories since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04.