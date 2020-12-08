Bruce Arians Sums Up His Mindset On The Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unlikely to win the NFC South, but head coach Bruce Arians says he is simply focused on getting into the playoffs.

Currently, the Bucs are 7-5 and three games behind the New Orleans Saints with four games to play. Unless New Orleans loses out and Tampa Bay wins out, the Bucs will come in second in their division.

Right now, the Bucs are in good shape from a Wild Card perspective, but their mission isn’t accomplished. Arians told reporters today his main objective is to get in the playoffs and then see what happens.

“It’s just getting into the dance. We’ve been a 1-seed and won it and 6-seed and won it,” Arians said, referencing his two Super Bowl titles as a Pittsburgh Steelers assistant in 2005 and 2008.

The Steelers won Super Bowl XL as a Wild Card team before winning it again three years later as the top seed in the AFC.

Arians and the Bucs have lost three of their last four games, and now have a pivotal matchup against another NFC Wild Card hopeful, the 6-6 Minnesota Vikings, on tap for this weekend.

Kickoff is set for a 1 p.m. ET on FOX.