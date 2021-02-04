Bruce Arians Was Asked About Tom Brady’s Contract Situation

Right now, Tom Brady is on contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the end of next season. That could change in a hurry.

It’s hard to fathom No. 12 is playing at such a high level at 43 years old. Believe it or not, Brady still appears capable of playing at least three or four more years.

Brady has even recently admitted he believes he can keep playing past his current contract. Head coach Bruce Arians would like to see it happen.

The Bucs head coach told reporters on Thursday he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Bucs wind up extending Brady beyond the 2020-21 season.

Bruce Arians was asked about possibility of extending Tom Brady's contract beyond next season given the QB said this week he could see himself playing beyond 45. Arians said he doesn't handle contracts, but added: "I wouldn't be surprised." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) February 4, 2021

Tampa Bay may want to wait until the end of next season to make a decision on Tom Brady’s contract. At 43 years old, No. 12 is more susceptible to injury than ever.

If Brady continues to perform at a high level next season – and avoids injury in the process – Tampa Bay would be foolish not to extend Brady. The veteran quarterback is still one of the best in the league and is showing no signs of slowing down.

This Sunday’s outcome could hasten the Bucs’ decision though. If Brady can out-duel Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, offering a contract extension this off-season might be necessary.

It’s going to be an interesting couple of months in Tampa Bay as Brady and the Bucs start to figure out their future.