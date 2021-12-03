Buccaneers Adding Veteran WR To Active Roster After Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers have added Breshad Perriman to their active roster after Antonio Brown’s suspension on Thursday.

Brown was suspended three games for submitting a fake vaccination status to the NFL earlier in the season. He wasn’t going to play on Sunday anyway due to an injury, but he now won’t be able to play the next two weeks, even if he gets healthy.

Bucs are signing WR Breshad Perriman to their active roster, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. Perriman presumably is taking the roster spot opened by the Antonio Brown suspension. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

Perriman started his career with the Baltimore Ravens before he was cut following the 2017 season. He put up 499 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions during his rookie season (2016) before having just 77 total yards the next year.

After that, he spent the 2018 season with the Browns and found his game a bit again. He finished with 340 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

He’s alternated between playing with the Bucs and the Jets the last three seasons. Perriman had the best season of his career in 2019 with Tampa Bay when he finished with 645 yards and six touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Perriman then spent 2020 with the Jets before going back to the Bucs for this season. In 2020, Perriman had 505 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions.

He’ll look to make a big impact on Sunday when the Bucs take on the Falcons.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.