Camille Kostek Is Loving Rob Gronkowski’s First Half Performance

What a first half it was for Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. The 31-year-old caught two touchdown passes to help Tampa Bay jump out to a 21-6 lead.

Gronk’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is especially excited about his performance. That’s because she actually predicted it would happen.

During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Kostek forecast a two-touchdown ouput from her main squeeze in Super Bowl LV. She made sure everyone realized it on Twitter tonight.

“Someone please run back the tapes from @etnow on Friday night when I said “I predict rob will have two touchdown catches from Brady on Sunday” LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO,” Kostek tweeted.

Gronkowski usually comes to play in Super Bowls. Coming into tonight, he had produced 297 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his previous four Super Bowl appearances.

His teams are 2-2- in those four games, and Gronkowski has won three Super Bowls overall (he didn’t play in the Patriots’ win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI due to injury). We’ll see if he can make it four rings tonight.

Only one half left to play.