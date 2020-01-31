The Spun

Carmelo Anthony To Miss Friday Game Vs. Lakers Due To “Personal Reasons”

Carmelo Anthony wearing a red beanie.ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 24: NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony watches play from the sidelines between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday. It’s the first game at Staples Center since the shocking death of Kobe Bryant.

Portland will be without the services of Carmelo Anthony for the game. Melo is reportedly not with his team and will miss Friday night’s game due to “personal reasons.” No exact reason has been specified.

There’s a good chance his absence has to do with the death of his long-time friend, Kobe. Melo posted in an Instagram post earlier this week that the Lakers legend was planning on attending Friday night’s contest.

The emotions are clearly overwhelming for Melo along with many others around the NBA. Hopefully, Melo can work through whatever he’s struggling with.

Friday night’s contest is bound to be as emotional of a game as games can get.

The Lakers, fans and Trail Blazers will certainly spend time paying tribute to the late Kobe along with all other victims involved in the tragic helicopter crash this past Sunday.

Many of the players playing in Friday night’s game had personal connections to Kobe. In what’s expected to be a sold-out Staples Center, the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers contest will be must-watch television.


