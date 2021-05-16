Carolina Panthers Signing Former Michigan Standout

The Carolina Panthers added to their secondary depth on Sunday, signing former Michigan standout and Seattle Seahawks safety Delano Hill.

Hill, who goes by Lano, was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. In four seasons in the Pacific Northwest, he appeared in 42 games, making six starts.

Hill recorded 64 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery for the Seahawks. He was limited to only two games in 2020 due to a back injury, but made 10 tackles in those two appearances.

The Panthers made the decision to sign Hill after he participated in the team’s rookie camp this weekend on a tryout basis.

“No, I get it; I only played in two games last year,” Hill said about being a veteran in rookie minicamp. “It feels regular to me. We’re all in here learning together, and trying to prove we belong. I don’t look at myself any differently than these other guys.”

Prior to entering the NFL, Hill was a multi-year starter at Michigan and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016.

Carolina also signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson, a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.