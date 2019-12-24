Cavaliers, Jazz Reportedly Agree To NBA Trade

The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a trade swapping reserve guards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland is sending Jordan Clarkson to Utah in exchange for Dante Exum and a pair of second round draft picks. Clarkson is averaging 14.6 points per game in 29 appearances for the Cavs this season.

He is also shooting a career-high 37.1 percent from three-point range and should provide some offensive punch off the bench for the Jazz.

As for Exum, the onetime No. 5 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has not had the career many expected for him. Injuries have hampered him, and he’s appeared in just 67 games over the last two-plus seasons.

Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/mQBTD8h26k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

Currently, the Jazz are 18-11 and hold the sixth spot in the competitive Western Conference. They’re on the road against the Miami Heat tonight.

The Cavs, meanwhile, are continuing their post-LeBron 2.0 rebuild. At 8-21, they own the fifth-worst record in the league behind the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.