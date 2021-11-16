The Spun

CBB World Reacts To Duke’s Paolo Banchero Decision

Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero shoots a free throw.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free throw line against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Duke has decided to have Paolo Banchero active for Tuesday night’s game against Gardner-Webb.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Banchero was the passenger in a car driven by Duke walk-on Michael Savarino when it was pulled over early Sunday morning. Savarino, the grandson of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, was arrested and charged with DWI, while Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting a DWI.

The college basketball world has had a lot of reactions to the news of Banchero played and most of it seems to revolve around the notion that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Some though, are also not surprised at all that he’s playing.

Banchero was named ACC Freshman of the Week after last week’s slate where Duke went 3-0. He averaged 19.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game off of shooting 66.7% from the floor.

In his collegiate debut against Kentucky last Tuesday, he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. He then followed that up with back-t0-back 18 point performances coming into this week.

Duke is still seventh in the latest AP Poll and tip-off will be at 7 p.m. ET.

