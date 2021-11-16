CBB World Reacts To Duke’s Paolo Banchero Decision

Duke has decided to have Paolo Banchero active for Tuesday night’s game against Gardner-Webb.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Banchero was the passenger in a car driven by Duke walk-on Michael Savarino when it was pulled over early Sunday morning. Savarino, the grandson of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, was arrested and charged with DWI, while Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting a DWI.

The college basketball world has had a lot of reactions to the news of Banchero played and most of it seems to revolve around the notion that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Be prepared for people who had nothing to say about Jalen Wilson’s 3 game suspension or Mark Few’s 1 game suspension for DUI ARRESTS to now have something to say about Paolo Banchero not getting suspended for a situation in which he was not arrested and did not drive drunk. — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) November 16, 2021

Based on all of the concrete evidence that’s been reported, there is nothing worthy of a suspension for Paolo Banchero. He did not drive drunk. He was not arrested. He was free to go on the spot. You don’t suspend a kid because people who hate your program want to see it happen — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) November 16, 2021

Looks like Paolo Banchero is warming up for Duke tonight. Michael Savarino is not in attendance for the Blue Devils. — George Hathaway (@hathawaygeorge9) November 16, 2021

Some though, are also not surprised at all that he’s playing.

I for one am stunned Duke and Coach K didn't do a damn thing to Paolo Banchero, stunned, shocked, awed. — Paul Russo (@PaulRusso32) November 16, 2021

Paolo Banchero has seemingly avoided public punishment, for now, stemming from Sunday morning's DWI incident as the freshman is in the Duke starting lineup tonight https://t.co/vjnU4o4GCE — Ball Durham (@Ball_Durham) November 16, 2021

Personally, I think it’s not a great look for Banchero to play let alone start tonight. https://t.co/5fReJuDO4D — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) November 16, 2021

Banchero was named ACC Freshman of the Week after last week’s slate where Duke went 3-0. He averaged 19.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game off of shooting 66.7% from the floor.

In his collegiate debut against Kentucky last Tuesday, he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. He then followed that up with back-t0-back 18 point performances coming into this week.

Duke is still seventh in the latest AP Poll and tip-off will be at 7 p.m. ET.