Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Star DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a top defensive player on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will miss the team’s next game due to COVID-19.

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley announced that DE Joey Bosa, who is being placed on Reserve/COVID, is out for Sunday’s game,” Schefter reported. Adding, “OL Corey Linsley and RB Austin Ekeler are day to day on the same list.”

The Chargers are reportedly dealing with a COVID “situation” to start the week. With more names expected to be added to the team’s reserve list by day’s end. Right now, Bolts star defensive end is definitely out. But other stars’ statuses hang in the balance as well.

LA is scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Sunday. And while the Chargers are considerably better than the Texans this season, having some key pieces missing could really even the odds for a struggling Houston team.

It should also be noted that the Chargers just played their AFC West rivals in the Chiefs. So that’s something the NFL will be monitoring as well this week.

We’ll see if Santa can deliver Los Angeles a relatively-healthy roster for their game this weekend.