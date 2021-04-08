Chiefs WR DeMarcus Robinson Has Clear Goal Moving Forward

Through the first five years of his NFL career, wide receiver DaMarcus Robinson has occupied a supplementary role on the Kansas City Chiefs’ stacked passing attack. Heading into 2021, the former fourth-round pick expects to take on an increased workload.

Joining NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, Robinson set some lofty goals for his sixth season with the Chiefs.

“Every other season, it’s (been) four, five touchdowns, 500 yards,” Robinson said of his previous production. “I just think it picks up a little bit more right now. I’m looking for the opportunity — not for them to give me the opportunity — but go in there and take the opportunity. Go in there and show that I am a guy who can put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns. I’m ready to make that happen. They said they’ve got something in store for me. I’m ready to show them.”

Through 16 games and nine starts in 2020, the up-and-coming receiver finished No. 3 in wideout receiving with a career-high 466 yards behind Mecole Hardman (560) and Tyreek Hill (1,276), who was part of Robinson’s draft class for the Chiefs back in 2016. Tight end Travis Kelce led the elite aerial offense with 1,416 yards.

Through each year in his NFL career so far, Robinson’s stats have improved.

2016 — zero yards, 0 touchdowns

2017 — 212 yards, 0 touchdowns

2018 — 288 yards, 4 touchdowns

2019 — 449 yards, 4 touchdowns

2020 — 466 yards, 3 touchdowns

If this trend continues, his 1,000-yard 10-touchdown goal may not be too far out of reach.