Chris Paul Offers Injury Update Before All-Star Break

The No. 1 team in the NBA could be hitting a bump in the road after this year’s All-Star Break.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has indicated that he may miss some time with a thumb injury he suffered during the team’s final game before the break, per ESPN.

Paul had an MRI scheduled for Thursday, but the results of that test have yet to be released to the public. The veteran PG’s right hand was wrapped in a cast during Team LeBron’s All-Star practice Saturday afternoon. He’s not yet ruled himself out for tomorrow’s All-Star game, but was vague when asked about how long he’d be out.

“We’re 48-10 and if we do miss some time I know the guys are going to hold it down,” Paul, who has a long history of hand injuries, said. “There’s always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now.”

Paul suffered the injury when he jammed his right hand on the arm of Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate while throwing a pass on Wednesday night.

“I always want to play. When I felt that in my hand, I was mad for all types of reasons,” Paul added. “Obviously we’re not going to [rush it]. I’m going to try to heal as fast as physically possible. The second I’m able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing.”

Suns head coach Monty Williams, who’s coaching Team LeBron this weekend, has also refrained from offering a timeline for Paul’s recovery.

In now his 12th All-Star season, Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game.