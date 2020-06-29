Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Cam Newton Signing With Patriots

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has reacted to his old quarterback, Cam Newton, signing with the New England Patriots in free agency.

Newton, 31, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with New England on Sunday evening. It’s essentially a prove-it deal for the 2015 NFL MVP.

The former Auburn Tigers star is pumped for the opportunity.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote in his infamous font on Instagram. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

Cam Newton, who just wanted a chance to compete, weighs in on his new team after agreeing to join the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/UUmIOMIhXQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

Newton’s former teammate, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, is happy for his guy, too.

“So happy for my guy!” the Panthers’ new face of the franchise wrote for Newton on Twitter.

Newton will join a Patriots quarterback room that also includes Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Stidham, the second-year QB from Auburn, was expected to be the replacement for Tom Brady. However, that has probably changed.

Bill Belichick isn’t likely to name a starting quarterback anytime soon, but it’s clear that he’s high on his new signee.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Belichick will now get to game plan for Newton instead of against him. And that should be a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Miami.