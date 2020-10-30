Clemson-BC Betting Line Updated After Trevor Lawrence News

With Trevor Lawrence’s COVID-19 diagnoses on Thursday comes new expectations for the Tigers. The expectations haven’t changed too much though. It’s not about win or lose — it’s about how much they’ll win by.

Before Clemson got the news that their generational talent in Lawrence would be out for the foreseeable future, the betting line was set at (-32) in the Tigers’ favor. William Hill US updated the line on Friday morning to (-24), still in favor of the No. 1 team in the country.

This weekend a new Tiger quarterback will take the field, and it won’t be because Clemson is blowing out their opponent in the second half.

Freshman DJ Uiagalelei is expected to make the first start of his career on Saturday. The young quarterback isn’t entirely inexperienced though, seeing action in five games already this season. Playing a 4-2 Boston College team should be a good way to ease Uiagalelei in, especially with the abundance of offensive talent around him.

The bigger worry for Clemson is their marquee matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday. It’s uncertain whether Lawrence will be able to return for the Tigers’ biggest game of the regular season.

The betting line for the top-five matchup next week has yet to be set. The margin is no doubt heavily reliant on Lawrence’s status moving forward and the play of his freshman replacement this weekend.