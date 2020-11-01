Coach O Reacts To LSU’s Embarrassing Blowout Loss Today

LSU was flat out embarrassed by Auburn on Saturday in a 48-11 loss.

In this Tiger on Tiger battle, Auburn amassed over 500 yards of total offense, including 300 yards through the air from quarterback Bo Nix.

LSU freshman QB TJ Finley, who was coming off an incredibly strong career debut last week, got benched after throwing a game-high two interceptions. Finley’s replacement and fellow freshman Max Johnson was unable to do much better as the Tigers offense still struggled to score.

The bigger criticism was directed towards the defense though. Many LSU faithful have begun to call for defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s job. LSU has allowed 40+ points in three games this season already.

Head coach Ed Orgeron responded to these criticisms in a postgame interview.

“I thought we were playing with our cleats in the grass, Bo had a good plan, our guys were tackling,” Orgeron said, via NOLA.com. “We’re keeping the ball in front of us, we were eliminating some explosive plays. We had a couple busts on the speed sweep, but overall I thought our tackling was pretty good in the first half.”

Orgeron isn’t ready to discuss potential coaching changes at such an early point in the season. The plan for right now is to continue evaluating and let the season play out.

“We evaluate everything, I’m always evaluating, but you’ve got to go through a season,” Orgeron said.“Give everybody a chance and look at what we’re doing, and at the end of the season we’ll evaluate everything.”

Maybe it is too early in the season to tell, but it really seems like the 2-3 Tigers need to make some big changes soon if they want to turn things around.