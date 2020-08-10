Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Reaction To College Football Decisions

Colin Cowherd had a brutally honest (obnoxious?) reaction to certain conference decisions to cancel their respective 2020 football seasons.

It’s been a dire day of college football news. Monday started in horrendous fashion as a report surfaced that the Big Ten had canceled its 2020 season. That report has since been denied. By all accounts, the Big Ten has not ruled out playing football this fall – for now.

Several other FBS conferences went ahead and canceled or postponed their seasons on Monday. The MAC and Mountain West Conferences are the most high-profile leagues to make this decision. The Ivy League was the first conference to decide it won’t play football this fall, a decision made over a month ago.

The MAC, MWC and Ivy League don’t have the audiences conferences like the SEC and Big Ten garner. Cowherd is the latest to have a sarcastic response to the recent major college football decisions, as seen in the tweet below.

“The Ivy League, MAC, Mountain West Conference , U Conn & Old dominion have cancelled football,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, just for this year.”

The Ivy League, MAC, Mountain West Conference , U Conn & Old dominion have cancelled football. Unfortunately, just for this year. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 10, 2020

Colin Cowherd’s response is a bit tone-deaf. These type of decisions affect so many student-athletes who were looking forward to the 2020 season. Monday’s news is devastating for collegiate sports.

The Ivy League, MAC and MWC likely won’t be the last conferences to cancel or postpone their 2020 seasons. All eyes look to the Power Five conferences for their respective decisions on the season.