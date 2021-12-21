College Football Fans Are Complaining About Bowl Game’s Uniform Matchup

The Idaho Potato Bowl has an interesting, but confusing uniform matchup.

Both Kent State and Wyoming are wearing yellow pants for some reason and it’s hard for some fans to tell which team is which.

Kent State and Wyoming are both wearing yellow pants 💀 pic.twitter.com/0TIt1hY7yv — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 21, 2021

Wyoming is wearing the brown jerseys with yellow pants, while it’s a “yellow out” for Kent State.

The college football world on social media doesn’t like these uniform combinations now bit.

Oh my gosh who thought this was a good idea https://t.co/XrU2T7WHNC — Joe Holt (@joeholt4444) December 21, 2021

Two lemon tootsie rolls playing each other smh https://t.co/pobjxnDFKx — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 21, 2021

They go together like blueberries and mustard. https://t.co/0XTpikMT3y — Creig Ewing (@acewing) December 21, 2021

On a blue field. You couldn’t pay me to watch that https://t.co/9UzKWxBZ6L — Lou Robinson (@LouoftheVille) December 21, 2021

Did the @SickosCommittee get to pick the unis? https://t.co/O92gX0j5hU — Anthony Vito 🎄 (@anthonyvito_) December 21, 2021

bowl so hard https://t.co/AI53NQvVrH — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 21, 2021

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl…

Where the teams do their best to look like, well… Potatoes. https://t.co/NXRhKDNSVU — Sam (@samuel101ts) December 21, 2021

Are they going for the Macaroni-Art-Ornament feel? All the design elements of a kindergartner? https://t.co/Ps2JyRtJfF — Patrick Gotimer (@pwgotimer) December 21, 2021

This is an aggressively ugly game 😬 https://t.co/hbqxPGN4g3 — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) December 21, 2021

Our brains hurt😵‍💫🧠 https://t.co/eaQbpWA4D3 — 1080 The FAN (@1080TheFAN) December 21, 2021

Kent State is looking to finish 8-6 overall after it lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship Game, 41-23. Wyoming finished the regular season at 6-6 while playing in the Mountain West.

The game is currently being broadcast by ESPN.