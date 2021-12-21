The Spun

College Football Fans Are Complaining About Bowl Game’s Uniform Matchup

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl team championship and MVP trophies on display at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Idaho won the game 61-50. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The Idaho Potato Bowl has an interesting, but confusing uniform matchup.

Both Kent State and Wyoming are wearing yellow pants for some reason and it’s hard for some fans to tell which team is which.

Wyoming is wearing the brown jerseys with yellow pants, while it’s a “yellow out” for Kent State.

The college football world on social media doesn’t like these uniform combinations now bit.

 

Kent State is looking to finish 8-6 overall after it lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship Game, 41-23. Wyoming finished the regular season at 6-6 while playing in the Mountain West.

The game is currently being broadcast by ESPN.

