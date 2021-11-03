College Football Playoff Chairman Has Telling Comment About Cincinnati

The first official College Football Playoff rankings are out, and Cincinnati isn’t happy. The undefeated Bearcats find themselves at No. 6 in the Selection Committee’s initial list. Ahead of Cincy are Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Michigan State (3), Oregon (4) and Ohio State (5).

The Bearcats will be extremely concerned about the deficit between the CFP Rankings and the two major polls–AP and Coaches–which both have Cincinnati at No. 2. The Bearcats, currently 8-0, hoped to be the first ever Group of 5 team to reach the CFP’s sacred top four (the system was introduced in 2014). Alas, they still have work to do.

CFP chairman Gary Barta on ESPN: "The committee has great respect for Cincinnati. The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win. … Who else did they beat?" — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 2, 2021

The crown jewel on Cincy’s resumé is an October 2 road victory over No. 10 Notre Dame. But according to committee chairman Gary Barta, who appeared on ESPN’s rankings show, that win over the Fighting Irish won’t quite cut it.

“The committee has great respect for Cincinnati,” Barta said. “The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win. But who else did they beat? Looking at the big picture, we feel six is the right spot for Cincinnati.”

Can coach Luke Fickell’s squad crack a future top four? A diplomatic Barta claimed it’s possible.

“We don’t talk about [a team’s] ceiling,” Barta added. “We look at what’s happened so far. And we see Cincinnati as undefeated now, with a big win at Notre Dame. I’m not sure there’s a ceiling there.”