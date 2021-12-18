College Football World Reacts To Bailey Zappe’s Historic Season

The Spun

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe is shattering single-season college football records in today’s Boca Raton Bowl.

At the end of the third quarter, the senior signal caller has thrown for 418 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions on 32/43 passing.

In the first half, Zappe set the FBS single-season record for passing yards — breaking former Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons’ previous mark of 5,833 yards. He did so in style, connecting on a 44-yard pass with an absolute dime into tight coverage.

With his fifth touchdown of the day in the third quarter, Zappe also broke Joe Burrow’s single-season record of 60 passing touchdowns.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this outstanding season for the Hilltoppers QB.

With a significant chunk of the fourth quarter still remaining, Bailey Zappe has 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns on the year.

