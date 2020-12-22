College Football World Reacts To Michigan Firing Don Brown

Michigan football made a major move this afternoon, dismissing defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons.

Brown was hired by Jim Harbaugh before the 2016 campaign, and the Wolverines boasted one of the top defenses in the country early on in his tenure. However, things began deteriorating the last couple of years, culminating in a disastrous 2020 season.

In six games, Michigan surrendered 34.5 points per outing, which ranked 96th out of 127 FBS teams. The Wolverines permitted 38 and 49 points in losses to Indiana and Wisconsin and 42 points in a triple-overtime win over Rutgers.

Brown had been rumored to be on the hot seat for some time before being fired today. His dismissal set off reaction from Michigan fans and college football media.

so jim is definitely coming back next year? https://t.co/ZMzQ66fF5r — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) December 22, 2020

Michigan's scoring defense rank under Brown 2016: 2

2017: 13

2018: 16

2019: 25

2020: 96 https://t.co/fnccG5pMBe — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 22, 2020

Among the names to keep an eye on here moving forward as Michigan searches for a new DC: Derek Mason. https://t.co/1fVDbpMXOu — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) December 22, 2020

Don Brown is a good guy and an even better soundbite. Good football coach, too. But just kept getting worse here. Time for a new voice. — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 22, 2020

People who are saying Don Brown only had one bad year haven't been paying attention to the big picture. Good teams have been feasting on his defense for several seasons now. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 22, 2020

Michigan defensive coordinator Bo Pelini — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 22, 2020

In addition to Don Brown (who had some great years at U-M and was fantastic to cover -we wish him well), there will likely be more staff moves, including Jim Harbaugh himself coaching QBs (if, in fact, he returns, which it appears is still his plan). More: https://t.co/qfg4jmuYbp — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 22, 2020

It does seem like Brown being fired signals that Jim Harbaugh will return as Michigan’s head coach in 2021. Harbaugh has been at his alma mater for the last six seasons.

Additionally, who Harbaugh hires to replace Brown will be critical in determining if he’ll be able to rebound following a disappointing season. Michigan fans have run out of patience with the leader of the program.

As for Brown, he is already 65 years old, but because of his strong credentials as both an assistant and head coach, he’ll likely have an opportunity somewhere next season, if he chooses to pursue one.