College Football World Reacts To Michigan Firing Don Brown

Michigan football coach Don Brown arguing a call with his arms spread open.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Defensive coordinator Don Brown reacts to a penalty call while playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan football made a major move this afternoon, dismissing defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons.

Brown was hired by Jim Harbaugh before the 2016 campaign, and the Wolverines boasted one of the top defenses in the country early on in his tenure. However, things began deteriorating the last couple of years, culminating in a disastrous 2020 season.

In six games, Michigan surrendered 34.5 points per outing, which ranked 96th out of 127 FBS teams. The Wolverines permitted 38 and 49 points in losses to Indiana and Wisconsin and 42 points in a triple-overtime win over Rutgers.

Brown had been rumored to be on the hot seat for some time before being fired today. His dismissal set off reaction from Michigan fans and college football media.

It does seem like Brown being fired signals that Jim Harbaugh will return as Michigan’s head coach in 2021. Harbaugh has been at his alma mater for the last six seasons.

Additionally, who Harbaugh hires to replace Brown will be critical in determining if he’ll be able to rebound following a disappointing season. Michigan fans have run out of patience with the leader of the program.

As for Brown, he is already 65 years old, but because of his strong credentials as both an assistant and head coach, he’ll likely have an opportunity somewhere next season, if he chooses to pursue one.


