College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams.

The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.

Without the additional bowl, two teams would have been left home for the holidays, including Hawaii, which is one game below .500 but has met the bench mark for bowl eligibility.

“Initially, multiple media outlets, including The Action Network, did not consider Hawaii (6-7) as a bowl-eligible team,” McMurphy wrote. “However, according to the NCAA, teams that reach six wins are bowl eligible.”

It seems like much of the general reaction to the news from around the college football world is amusement.

There are probably already too many bowl games, but if the NCAA is going to be as lenient with its requirements for bowl eligibility as it is, every team that gets to six wins should have the opportunity to play in a bowl.

On that note, today’s development is a positive one.