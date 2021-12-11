College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Oregon News

Just yesterday, reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was set to become the next head coach of the Oregon Ducks.

Those reports were immediately denied by sources within the Pac-12 program. But now, it sounds like the move may be set to happen after all.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is now reporting the AJC’s reports as accurate.

“Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source,” he wrote on Twitter.

Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2021

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports confirmed this report.

Just confirmed from a source that UGA DC Dan Lanning will be the next coach at Oregon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2021

The college football world took to Twitter with a variety of reactions to the coaching news.

“We have our coach, Feldman official #GODUCKS,” one Oregon fan wrote.

“So it’s happening after all,” another added.

Christmas has come early Ducks Nation! https://t.co/a4a95iSvgG pic.twitter.com/hnMq1wWCV0 — Djpowerline aka Thanos (@Djpowerline29) December 11, 2021

Others commended local reporter Chip Towers and the ACJ for standing by their reporting.

“Dunk them all into next week, @ctowersajc,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like a lot of people are going to owe @ctowersajc an apology. But I don’t expect anyone will actually apologize,” another added.

Oregon has been on the search for its next head coach since Mario Cristobal left the program for Miami last week. Several big-time names have been floated as potential replacements, including former Ducks and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly.

Lanning led the best defense in the nation this year, holding opponents to an NCAA best 9.5 points per game. The Bulldogs also finished second in total defense (253.9 yards per game), third in pass defense (172.2 yards per game) and third in run defense (81.7 yards per game).

If Lanning is in fact hired at Oregon, he will face of against his former Georgia team in the opening game of the 2022 season.

According to the ACJ’s original reports, Lanning and Georgia are currently negotiating whether or not he’ll stay with the Bulldogs through their 2021 College Football Playoff run.