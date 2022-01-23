College Football World Reacts To The Hawaii Coaching News

The Spun

Hawaii football stadium before Boise State game.

Hawaii has officially hired its new head football coach after a whole lot of drama.

Timmy Chang will be going home to the university to coach his alma mater after playing there from 2000-04. He will be replacing Todd Grantham after he resigned from his position on Jan. 14.

Chang is one of the best quarterbacks in school history and set NCAA records in passing yards (17,072), total offense (16,910), and pass completions (1,388). Those records don’t stand today but he still revolutionized that program while he was there.

He threw 117 total touchdowns and 80 interceptions in the five years that he was the starting quarterback.

His best season came in 2004 after he threw for 4,258 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The college football world is ecstatic for Chang to be back with the program.

Hawaii finished its season at 6-7 before the bowl game got canceled. Before this season, the Warriors went 5-4 in 2020 and then 10-5 in 2019 when they won the Hawaii Bowl.

It remains to be seen if he can get the program back on track, but hiring someone with a lot of ties to it doesn’t hurt.

