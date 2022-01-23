College Football World Reacts To The Hawaii Coaching News

Hawaii has officially hired its new head football coach after a whole lot of drama.

Timmy Chang will be going home to the university to coach his alma mater after playing there from 2000-04. He will be replacing Todd Grantham after he resigned from his position on Jan. 14.

CSU WR coach Timmy Chang will be the new head coach at Hawaii. The 40-year old Chang was a record-setting QB at Hawaii. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2022

Chang is one of the best quarterbacks in school history and set NCAA records in passing yards (17,072), total offense (16,910), and pass completions (1,388). Those records don’t stand today but he still revolutionized that program while he was there.

He threw 117 total touchdowns and 80 interceptions in the five years that he was the starting quarterback.

His best season came in 2004 after he threw for 4,258 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The college football world is ecstatic for Chang to be back with the program.

Love this. Can't think of a better hire for Hawaii right now. So cool. https://t.co/RtxkbcZhyw — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) January 23, 2022

Bring back the air raid (I think that’s what they ran? It’s been a while) https://t.co/6kSxprbuKV — Taylor Anderson (@SomeCallMeCoach) January 23, 2022

This dude could sling it. Those early 2000 Hawaii teams were fun to watch https://t.co/U5ExdR8GHF — Zack (@zdixon_22) January 23, 2022

Hell yes, this is awesome https://t.co/VReYdO6S3a — Money Line Parlays (@MLParlays) January 23, 2022

Timmy Chang! I covered him when he was the OC at Jackson State in the Southern Heritage Classic. Great dude, very happy for him. https://t.co/n8GefeR1pg — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 23, 2022

This is the worst coaching job in America. This is the best possible hire. https://t.co/2aLjSStXGt — Brian Oliu (@BrianOliu) January 23, 2022

Oh my God, Timmy Chang is 40. This planet really do be barreling around the sun at an unfathomable pace. https://t.co/4tUTlJsbOz — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 23, 2022

Former Jackson State OC gets a head coaching gig. https://t.co/CWpFt5djRI — Khari Thompson (@_KhariThompson) January 23, 2022

Hawaii finished its season at 6-7 before the bowl game got canceled. Before this season, the Warriors went 5-4 in 2020 and then 10-5 in 2019 when they won the Hawaii Bowl.

It remains to be seen if he can get the program back on track, but hiring someone with a lot of ties to it doesn’t hurt.