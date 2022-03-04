The Washington Commanders aren’t messing around when it comes to their quarterback search heading into the 2022 season.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the organization made a “strong offer” to the Seattle Seahawks for superstar QB Russell Wilson.

“How serious are the #Commanders in their search for a QB? Sources say they made a strong offer to the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson. It didn’t go anywhere. But a sign Washington is ready to deal. And given what they have on their roster, they may be a QB away,” Rapoport wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this reported offer.

“Coach Ron isn’t playing around. He is building a Monster in Washington. Just gotta hook the line,” one Commanders fan wrote.

“I’m intrigued about what the offer was,” another said.

“WSH going all in man, curious to see who they land,” another added.

The previously-named Washington Football Team played the 2021 season under the leadership of reserve QB Taylor Heinicke. With their undrafted signal caller at the helm, the team finished with a 7-10 record and failed to earn a postseason berth.

With Wilson seemingly out of the question, who should the Commanders go after next?