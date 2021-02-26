Conflicting Reports Emerge On Disney, NFL Media Rights Deal

Earlier this week, it was reported that NFL was seeking a 100 percent increase on TV rights from all of its network partners. This immediately led to Disney refusing to pay double the price.

Fast forward a few days later, and we now have conflicting reports on the NFL’s relationship with Disney.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL has reached a broad agreement on a new media rights deal with Disney.

This deal will result in ESPN renewing Monday Night Football and ABC returning to the Super Bowl rotation for the first time since 2006. Ourand said the contract hasn’t been signed yet, but the two sides have sorted out their differences.

Additionally, Ourand said Disney is expected to pay a 30 percent increase from its current deal. That would result in a price tag between $2.4 and $2.6 billion per year.

#BREAKING: Sources: Disney and the #NFL have reached a broad agreement on a new media rights deal that will see @ESPN renew “Monday Night Football” and ABC return to the #SuperBowl rotation for the first time since 2006 (@Ourand_SBJ). Free to read: https://t.co/DXbZRGuPXH pic.twitter.com/dznGFoL2kc — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) February 26, 2021

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, meanwhile, is reporting that the NFL has not reached a deal with Disney.

The NFL sent a statement to Marchand that reads “The report is incorrect and as we don’t negotiate through the media, there will be no further comment.”

NFL denies Sports Business Journal report of a deal between it and Disney/ABC/ESPN. Here is the NFL's statement. “The report is incorrect and as we don’t negotiate through the media, there will be no further comment.” — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2021

This doesn’t mean the NFL won’t come to an agreement with Disney this offseason, of course.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the NFL can reach a new deal with Disney.