Conor McGregor Reveals Bold Prediction For Fight Against Dustin Poirier

Leading up to his January 23rd fight at Etihad Arena versus Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor was almost unrecognizable. Before McGregor’s second battle with Poirier, the Irish showman was courteous and complimentary. Nothing but respect for Poirier’s MMA acumen and illustrious career. Poirier dominated their rematch, defeating McGregor via second round TKO.

The Notorious is back. With the third leg of the McGregor-Poirier trilogy slated for Saturday night, McGregor has reverted to his old ways: vicious trash talk, brash confidence and bold predictions for the upcoming fight.

“He’s a corpse, a dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his [butt] whooped and taken out on a stretcher,” a blunt McGregor told his website, The MacLife.

McGregor (22-5-0) and Poirier (27-6-0) comprise the main event of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Saturday night is the tiebreaker, as their series sits at 1-1. The two first brawled in 2014 at UFC 178, which also took place in Sin City. McGregor won the fight handily.

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man,” said McGregor. “He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it.”

Having lost two of his last three UFC fights, the Irishman is anxious to return to winning ways. After months of heated back-and-forth with the American Poirier, can McGregor walk the walk? His sights are set on a Saturday night knockout.

