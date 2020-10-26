Cowboys Reportedly Shopping 1 Veteran Player Before Trade Deadline

The Cowboys season so far certainly hasn’t panned out the way they expected. Compared to the lofty preseason expectations for Dallas, the Cowboys have dropped to an extremely disappointing 2-5 record through the first seven weeks.

One bright spot for Dallas before the season began was the signing of veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen. Despite a sack on Sunday against Washington, Griffen has largely underperformed his expectations so far. The former Viking only has 2.5 sacks this season — a small number compared to three of his 10 NFL seasons when he recorded double-digit sack totals.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys have shopped the veteran this week before the trade deadline. So far there’ve been no takers, but Dallas still has until next Tuesday, Nov. 3 to make a deal.

Despite their horrible record, the Cowboys still have a chance to pull out first place in a historically weak NFC East. It’s clear that something needs to change though, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

An updated look at the NFC East standings

pic.twitter.com/ewngMBXPYt — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 20, 2020

Dallas’ defense has been horrendous this year, allowing 30+ points in five of their first seven games. With injuries to four starting offensive linemen and now their first two options at quarterback, Dallas won’t be able to rely on their offense making up points on the other side of the ball.

It’s hard to see a Griffen trade making too much of a difference for the Cowboys, but starting fresh on the defensive side certainly couldn’t hurt.