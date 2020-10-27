Cowboys Insider Reveals If Team Has Interest In Ryan Fitzpatrick

A puzzling report from a Miami newspaper suggested that Dallas could be interested in trading for the Dolphins veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel had this to say about the potential trade:

“A logical trade partner could be the Dallas Cowboys, who lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending leg injury and just lost backup Andy Dalton to a concussion last Sunday.”

When confronted with this speculation, a Cowboys insider had a quick response. Sports Illustrated reporter Mike Fisher asked the source about the possible trade on Tuesday.

“False,” the Cowboys source told Fisher. “That doesn’t even make any sense.”

Really, it doesn’t make much sense at all.

The concussion Andy Dalton suffered in last Sunday’s game shouldn’t keep him out for more than a couple weeks. Even if the Cowboys were to trade for Fitzpatrick sometime this week, the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol requires that any player traded to a new team must be tested and quarantined for five days before they can see any in-game action.

Fitzpatrick has shown great promise throughout his career coming off the bench and providing offensive production for struggling teams. But, signing the 38-year-old 17 season veteran who provides no more upside than Dalton just doesn’t add up.

Even throwing in a little FitzMagic probably couldn’t stop the bleeding for the 2-5 Cowboys.