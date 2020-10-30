Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Offers Update On QB Andy Dalton

The nightmare continues for Cowboys nation.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy offered an injury update for quarterback Andy Dalton on Friday morning. The former Bengals QB has not yet cleared concussion protocol after the brutal hit to the head he took last Sunday. If Dalton can’t practice on Saturday, he won’t play on Sunday.

“As of right now, he’s not scheduled to practice” McCarthy said in regards to Dalton’s status for Saturday.

Unless something drastic changes before Saturday, it looks like Dallas will be forced to start third-stringer Ben DiNucci on Sunday night against Philadelphia. The Cowboys need the former James Madison quarterback to at least be serviceable if they want to have a chance in this important divisional matchup.

The rookie DiNucci has extremely limited experience at the position, only playing 12 snaps in last week’s game after Dalton was knocked out, going 2/3 for 39 yards.

If DiNucci’s inexperience proves to be too much of an issue on Sunday, the Cowboys have a pretty clear second option in Garrett Gilbert. Dallas snagged the more-seasoned journeyman off the Browns practice squad just two days after Dak Prescott’s ankle injury.

Despite the Cowboys’ abysmal season so far, a win on Sunday would make them top dog in a historically weak NFC East at 3-5.