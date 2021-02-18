Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Helping Out During Texas Freeze

Due to this week’s uncharacteristic ice storms in the Southwest US, millions of Texans are struggling without power and water in their homes. But, it’s those without shelter in these trying times that are often forgotten.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is among the many figures stepping up to help his community.

Along with fellow Texas legend Matthew McConaughey, Prescott donated enough money to help an organization called OurCalling open a temporary shelter that will house 1,000 homeless individuals displaced by the storm. The specific dollar amount remains undisclosed, but the donation was clearly impactful.

Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families. — OurCalling (@ourcalling) February 18, 2021

Dak is a beloved member of the Dallas community. OurCalling said many of the people receiving aid were decked out in Cowboys gear.

“It means the world to the homeless community,” a spokesperson told TMZ Sports.

Through his five year NFL career, Prescott has become well known for his charitable efforts. In 2018, the two-time Pro Bowler founded his Faith, Fight, Finish organization. Inspired by his late mother, Peggy, who died of colon cancer in 2013, Prescott’s non-profit provides families battling cancer with the resources they need to succeed.

Last summer, Prescott also donated $1 million to improve racial training in the Dallas police force.

Prescott’s continued commitment to his community holds even more weight given his current circumstances.

Playing under the franchise tag in 2020, the star QB now becomes a free agent again in 2021. The Cowboys reportedly want to sign Dak to a five-year deal while he prefers a four-year commitment. As a result, the two parties have yet to come to an extension agreement.

Even with his future uncertain, Prescott has stepped up big time.