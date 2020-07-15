The latest Dak Prescott contract update isn’t a great one. There are only a few more hours for he and the Dallas Cowboys to agree on a long-term deal.

It doesn’t look like a deal will be getting done. According to reports, Prescott’s representatives and the Cowboys have not spoken in weeks, so coming to an agreement now would require a last-second miracle.

Even without a multi-year contract, Prescott is locked into playing for Dallas in 2020, as a result of signing his franchise tender last month. He’ll made $31.4 million for his services and join a small fraternity of quarterbacks who have played a season on the tag.

Only two other men–Drew Brees with the San Diego Chargers and Kirk Cousins with the Washington Redskins–have played a year on the franchise tag. Cousins actually did it twice, in 2016 and 2017.

Neither QB signed a long-term contract with their teams, and both were with new franchises shortly thereafter.

Dak Prescott would become just the third quarterback to ever play out a season on the franchise tag (Brees, Cousins 2x). A second tag next year for Dak would be worth $37.69M, bringing his two-year cash flow to $69.1M. https://t.co/dWp6N2ZXza — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 15, 2020

As Field Yates points out above, the Cowboys could technically tag Prescott again for 2021, with his price tag being more than $37 million. That’s a lot of cash, but remember, we did see the Redskins execute the same strategy with Cousins, so its not unheard of.

Last night, NFL Network Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the details on the team’s final Dak Prescott contract offer.

“I’m told the final offer on the table for Dak Prescott is between 33-35M annually with over 100M guaranteed. While there have still been no discussions between the two that’s the deal the #Cowboys have presented ahead of tomorrow’s deadline per a source informed,” Slater wrote.

I’m told the final offer on the table for Dak Prescott is between 33-35M annually with over 100M guaranteed. While there have still been no discussions between the two that’s the deal the #Cowboys have presented ahead of tomorrow’s deadline per a source informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

Prescott has started 64 games for Dallas over the last four seasons. The team has gone 40-24 under his stewardship, winning a pair of NFC East titles and one playoff game in the process.