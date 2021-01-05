Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Contract

You generally won’t see an owner as shrewd as Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys admit to a player having him over a barrel. And yet, that’s basically what happened today, when quarterback Dak Prescott’s long-running contract situation came up.

Prescott has been hoping for a long term deal from Dallas dating back to the 2019 season. After months of negotiations, he signed a franchise tag for the 2020, and summarily went out with a devastating injury to end his season. Even so, he’s expected to make a full recovery and is still in line for a huge deal, especially after Dallas’ 6-10 season.

The team was struggling while he was healthy, but he was putting up huge numbers before going down. In five games, Prescott was on pace to complete a career-high 68-percent of his throws, and tossed for an eye-popping 371.2 yards per game, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He was on pace to shatter Peyton Manning’s 5,477 single season passing yard record.

“I don’t know how you could have any more leverage,” Jones admitted during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak.”

Jerry: Dak has leverage in talks after 6-10 year https://t.co/0lDmRY1vaB — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 5, 2021

“You wouldn’t offer Dak what we offered in the past if you’d not thought he was very special,” Jerry Jones continued. “The issue is, how do you come together? And that’s no stranger to me. I’ve been doing it all my life, putting things together. We’ve got to get it together.”

Prescott made $31.4 million on the franchise tag this year, which was less than the Cowboys’ biggest reported offer to him during the offseason. He was set to make over $34.5 million per year, with a $50 million signing bonus, and $110 million guaranteed. The Cowboys looked to lock him up for five-years, while Prescott wanted to keep the deal to four, to capitalize on the potential of a higher salary cap due to future media rights deals for the league.

Some have suggested that we could see the Dallas Cowboys wind up franchise tagging him again, for $37.7 million, in a similar situation to the one with Kirk Cousins and Washington years ago. Ultimately, Cousins left for the Minnesota Vikings, a fate that Dallas would definitely like to avoid with Dak Prescott.

[ESPN]