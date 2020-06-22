Dale Jr. Releases Heartfelt Statement On NASCAR, Bubba Wallace

This morning, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted a message of support for driver Bubba Wallace.

The 26-year-old Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s three top series. On Sunday, a noose was found in his garage at the GEICO 500 at Talladega.

In the aftermath of the incident, Wallace has been met by an outpouring of support from NASCAR as a whole. Before today’s race, drivers walked in solidarity with Wallace’s car as it made its way toward the start.

Earnhardt Jr. addressed the situation this morning on Twitter, expressing confidence in NASCAR’s ability to deal with the problem and urging people to come forward and support Wallace.

“I don’t worry about our sport. I have confidence NASCAR’s leadership will find who did this and continue pushing us in the right direction,” Earnhardt wrote. “I do worry about Bubba. I hope Bubba is feeling loved and supported. Keep sending him that love and support. He needs it now more than ever.”

Without a doubt, this is a classy message from Junior. NASCAR’s response over the last two days in general has been excellent.

As for the race itself, after another weather delay, the GEICO 500 has resumed at Talladega Superspeedway. However, there appears to be more rain in the forecast, so the situation is worth monitoring.

You can tune into the action on FOX.