Mike McCarthy is quickly putting together a solid coaching staff with the Dallas Cowboys. His latest move involved offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The former Boise State quarterback was named the offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys flashed potential under Moore, but he still has ways to go as a play-caller.

Even though Moore had interest from the University of Washington, it appears he’ll remain in the NFL.

Dallas announced this afternoon that Moore is “expected back” for the 2020 season.

Moore will enter his second year on the coaching staff for the Cowboys, as he’ll try to get on the same page as McCarthy.

The Cowboys are also trying to finalize deals with assistant coaches John Fassel and Jim Tomsula.

Fassel would be the special teams coordinator and Tomsula would be the defensive line coach.

Kellen Moore expected back and two assistants added. MORE ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 8, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how Moore’s style meshes with McCarthy’s ideas.

There’s no question that Dallas has all the necessary components on offense. Moore has a dual-threat quarterback in Prescott and an elite running back in Ezekiel Elliott.

After missing out on the playoffs this year, the Cowboys are attempting to make every move possible to ensure a bounce-back season in 2020.