Dan Bailey Is Getting Crushed For His Performance Today

Dan Bailey kicking the ball for the Vikings.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 06: Dan Bailey #5 of the Minnesota Vikings kicked the game winning field goal to give the Vikings the 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

It’s a make or miss league for NFL kickers. Either your celebrated for your makes, or hated for your misses.

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey is certainly feeling that hate on Sunday.

Minnesota currently trails Tampa Bay 17-6 at halftime. Bailey has gone 0/2 on field goal attempts and 0/1 on extra points.

NFL Twitter is having a field day with the kicker’s misfortune.

In his first few years in the league, Bailey was an above-average kicker. The 10-year pro out of Oklahoma State had a solid 85+ field goal percentage through his first five years with Dallas. In 2015, Bailey was named First-Team All-Pro after leading the NFL with a 93.8 fgp, missing only two of his 32 attempted field goals.

The Cowboys dropped the former Pro Bowler after the 2017 season when his fgp dropped all the way down to 75. The Vikings picked Bailey up the following year, but he saw little improvement in his debut season — collected a 75 percentage once again.

In 2019, Bailey showed flashes of the great kicker he once was. The veteran kicker boasted a 93.1 fgp, including a 3/3 record on kicks over 50 yards.

Coming into today, Bailey had made 12/15 kicks for the Vikings in 2020. Now, his track record sits at 12/17 for a career-low fgp of 70.6. He’s also now missed four extra points on the year.

If Dan Bailey doesn’t pick it up in Minnesota’s final stretch of games, it’s hard to see the team sticking with him for much longer.


