Dan Bailey Is Getting Crushed For His Performance Today

It’s a make or miss league for NFL kickers. Either your celebrated for your makes, or hated for your misses.

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey is certainly feeling that hate on Sunday.

Minnesota currently trails Tampa Bay 17-6 at halftime. Bailey has gone 0/2 on field goal attempts and 0/1 on extra points.

NFL Twitter is having a field day with the kicker’s misfortune.

Dan Bailey is 0-2 on FGs and 0-1 on XPs today. According to our data, that is NOT ideal. pic.twitter.com/AZRAoo1tpH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 13, 2020

Dan Bailey's third miss of the day was… not close. pic.twitter.com/1WHFK3O5tW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 13, 2020

The Vikings Dan Bailey is better off just finding his own flight home. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 13, 2020

I was physically uncomfortable watching Dan Bailey trot out for that 54-yard FG attempt — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) December 13, 2020

In his first few years in the league, Bailey was an above-average kicker. The 10-year pro out of Oklahoma State had a solid 85+ field goal percentage through his first five years with Dallas. In 2015, Bailey was named First-Team All-Pro after leading the NFL with a 93.8 fgp, missing only two of his 32 attempted field goals.

The Cowboys dropped the former Pro Bowler after the 2017 season when his fgp dropped all the way down to 75. The Vikings picked Bailey up the following year, but he saw little improvement in his debut season — collected a 75 percentage once again.

In 2019, Bailey showed flashes of the great kicker he once was. The veteran kicker boasted a 93.1 fgp, including a 3/3 record on kicks over 50 yards.

Coming into today, Bailey had made 12/15 kicks for the Vikings in 2020. Now, his track record sits at 12/17 for a career-low fgp of 70.6. He’s also now missed four extra points on the year.

If Dan Bailey doesn’t pick it up in Minnesota’s final stretch of games, it’s hard to see the team sticking with him for much longer.