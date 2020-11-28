College Football World Reacts To Dan Mullen’s Sideline Blowup

Florida football is up 31-10, and looks poised to put Kentucky away. The Wildcats were hanging in there to start the game, and Dan Mullen wasn’t happy with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham one bit.

Late in the second quarter, Kentucky put together an impressive 14-play, 87 yard drive, that began at the UK eight-yard line. The offense would stall out at the Florida five, and kick a field goal to go ahead 10-7.

Ahead of the field goal, Mullen absolutely lost it on Grantham. Evidently he didn’t like seeing Terry Wilson and the UK offense go on a drive that lasted nearly seven-and-a-half minutes.

It was definitely a slow start for the typically explosive Gator offense, led by quarterback Kyle Trask, a potential Heisman candidate, and incredible tight end Kyle Pitts. The college football world enjoyed the Dan Mullen sideline blowup, caught on the ESPN broadcast.

Dan Mullen absolutely going in on Todd Grantham pic.twitter.com/Xk9wqQz9t8 — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) November 28, 2020

Really cool moment as Dan Mullen pays homage to Nick Saban with an absolute ass chewing pic.twitter.com/gELsg9Q1VE — Saturday Down South (@SDS) November 28, 2020

Dan Mullen yelling at his defensive coordinator. Dan Mullen’s offense currently has 7 points against Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/Rg7u2dbPds — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) November 28, 2020

Todd Grantham was me when I’m on the phone with customer service and Dan Mullen was my wife telling me all the things I’m supposed to tell them. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 28, 2020

Things turned quickly in the right direction for the Gators from there. Kentucky forced Florida to punt on the ensuing possession, but after a Wildcats three-and-out, Florida’s punt return unit pulled out a nice fake, freeing Kadarius Toney for a 50-yard touchdown return.

🐊🏈💨 Tony! Toni! Toné! Toney! Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. Kadarius Toney houses a punt return at the end of the first half to put the #Gators up 14-10 on Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/mQ7E7VjWAf — OnlyGators.com 🐊 Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 28, 2020

That put Florida football back up 14-10, and they haven’t looked back since.

UF outscored Kentucky 17-0 in the third quarter to push the lead to 31-10.

Trask is 20-for-25 for 234 yard and three touchdowns, all to Pitts. That ought to make Dan Mullen happy, and give Todd Grantham some relief.