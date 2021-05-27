MLB fans didn’t give Javy Baez the nickname “El Mago” for nothing. On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs shortstop left the crowd at PNC Park stunned because of a maneuver he pulled in the top of the third inning.

Baez hit a routine ground ball to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez, who then tossed it over to first baseman Will Craig. Instead of just stepping on the base, Craig tried chasing down Baez.

The Cubs managed to steal a run because Wilson Contreras was sent home while the Pirates’ infield was too busy trying to tag Baez. It was about as bad of an error as you’ll see this season.

After the win this afternoon, Cubs manager Davis Ross spoke to the media about Baez’s heroics on the basepaths.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Ross told reporters. “Just Javy. El Mago.”

Chicago #Cubs manager David Ross on Javy Baez's magical play on the basepaths that embarrassed the #Pirates: "I've never seen anything like that in my life. Just Javy. El Mago.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 27, 2021

Baez was also asked about his magical play this afternoon.

“Let’s say I improvise,” Baez said. “I’m pretty good at tagging and not letting people tag me.”

Well, he’s not kidding. The Pirates learned just how hard it is to tag Baez this afternoon. And unfortunately for Craig, he’ll receive a lot of backlash for not stepping on the bag.