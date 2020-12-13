Deion Sanders Landed Another Big Transfer On Sunday

Like many expected, Deion Sanders has already made a massive impact on recruiting at Jackson State.

Sanders was hired on Sep. 21 as the new head coach for the Southwestern Athletic Conference HBCU. Since then, the NFL Hall of Famer has already landed some huge recruits and transfers for the Tigers’ program.

The first significant recruitment news came when “Showtime’s” son, four-star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, committed to Jackson State after flipping from Florida Atlantic.

Shedeur’s signing was quickly followed by more good news when Tennessee linebacker Nyles Gaddy announced his transfer to the program later that week. “Coach Prime” also landed another transfer in late September, adding Mississippi State freshman cornerback Javorrius Selmon.

On Sunday afternoon, Sanders received the third SEC transfer commitment in his short coaching tenure.

Former Missouri linebacker Aubrey Miller has announced he’ll join Sanders and the Tigers next season.

The red-shirt junior never really saw much time on the field in his first few years with the Tigers. Miller played in only one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

About three months ago, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that Miller had opted out for the remainder of the season. As a result, the linebacker still has two years of eligibility left when he arrives on campus at Jackson State.

If Miller can remain healthy for the next couple seasons, he has potential to be a great addition for Sanders. According to 247Sports, Miller was the No. 13 ranked outside linebacker and four-star recruit in the 2017 class.

With the success Deion Sanders has seen already, don’t be surprised if he makes some more big waves in the recruiting game this offseason.